“When it comes to our children, we cannot be divided along party lines,” said MEP Christian Vigenin at the opening of the conference “Children in the Digital World – European Policies for Their Protection,” which was held on 21 November in Varna. The forum was organised at his initiative by the Delegation of Bulgarian Socialists in the European Parliament and the Varna municipal organisation of the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

Vigenin presented the main measures set out in the draft EU Kids Act regulation, including age restrictions on access to social media, stricter requirements for online platforms and additional measures to protect personal data. “For an independent account, the Commission proposes the age of 15. In the European Parliament, we called for 16, and I personally believe that we should stand by this position,” the MEP said. He stressed that responsibility for children’s safety must also be assumed by technology companies. “Platforms will have to interrupt endless scrolling and the automatic playing of clips so that children can decide for themselves whether to continue,” Vigenin added. He also called for greater support for parents and teachers.

Prabhat Agarwal, a European Commission director responsible for the Digital Services Act and the EU Kids Act, also addressed the participants by video. “Parents and teachers cannot cope on their own. Platforms must take responsibility for the services they create,” he stressed. Agarwal pointed out that the EU Kids Act proposal builds on existing European rules with measures against addictive platform features, safer settings and age-verification mechanisms that protect personal data.

MEP Tsvetelina Penkova, rapporteur for the opinion of the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy on the EU Kids Act, stressed the need for young people to play an active role in drafting the new rules. “When we talk about laws related to the protection of children, you are the experts,” Penkova told the students in the hall. She said that the new legislation must ensure safe access to social media, greater platform accountability and the protection of personal data, while also highlighting the need to improve digital literacy.

Borislav Bozhinov, chair of the Commission for Personal Data Protection, highlighted age verification, which must guarantee children’s safety without violating their privacy. Austrian lawyer Max Schrems, founder of the European Center for Digital Rights, stressed the need for the effective enforcement of existing European legislation, rather than merely adopting new rules. Simeon de Brauer of the European Digital Rights organisation (EDRi) warned that excessive restrictions could lead to young people being excluded from the digital sphere instead of providing real protection for their rights.

The topic of artificial intelligence was addressed by Ivaylo Petrov, chair of the Alliance for Sustainable Development of Artificial Intelligence, who drew attention to the risks of emotional dependence on chatbots and the need for digital literacy training. Psychiatrist Dr Tsveteslava Galabova warned about the impact of excessive screen time, cyberbullying and social isolation on children’s mental health. Dr Lidia Chorbanova highlighted easy access to psychoactive substances through social media and the risks to public health.

Commissioner Vladislav Todorov from the Cybercrime Directorate at the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime presented the work of the specialised unit countering crimes against children on the internet. He stressed the importance of prevention and the timely filing of reports, drawing attention to the dangers of fake profiles and online extortion. Judge Angelina Lazarova of the Varna Court of Appeal emphasised the need for a rapid response to crimes against children and better coordination between the police, prosecution service and judiciary.

Former Minister of Labour and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov also took part in the discussion, welcoming the initiative and calling for legislative measures against risks to children online. Petar Galev of the European Commission presented European measures for children’s online safety, while Julieta Mihaylova of the Varna Regional Department of Education familiarised participants with studies and good practices for prevention in schools. Dr Gabriela Naplatanova, chair of the Council for Electronic Media, also joined by video, stressing the need for more active use of parental-control tools.

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, Deputy Regional Governor Ivan Hristov, and municipal councillor and chair of the Bulgarian Socialist Party–Varna Pavel Ralichkov addressed the forum’s participants with welcoming remarks. Representatives of state and local institutions, non-governmental organisations, and experts in education, healthcare and social policy were also among the guests.

The Junior Ambassadors of the European Parliament from the Third Natural Sciences and Mathematics High School “Acad. Metodiy Popov” in Varna, which has participated in the EP Ambassador Schools Programme since 2017, took a particularly active part in the discussion. The students raised questions about personal data protection, message encryption, age restrictions and the use of artificial intelligence.

At the close of the conference, Christian Vigenin thanked the participants for the positions they had presented and stressed that young people’s views must be taken into account when European rules are drafted. “This important conversation began here, in Varna, but we will continue it in other cities, in the capital and in Brussels, so that we can arrive at good solutions,” the MEP said. He stressed that the aim is not to restrict children, but to provide them with a safe digital environment.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/