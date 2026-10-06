A new series of bomb threats a day after reports across the country

New reports of explosive devices were received in Lovech and Sofia. The threats come just a day after a series of bomb alerts that affected schools, kindergartens, courts, hospitals and other institutions in different parts of the country.

In Lovech, a report of an explosive device was received at the District Court. The threatening message arrived at the court's email at around 11 a.m. After it was received by the Courthouse, magistrates, employees and visitors were evacuated. The necessary actions have been taken to inspect the building.

The work of the court will be resumed in the early afternoon, after the completion of the inspections.

There have also been bomb alerts in Sofia, and this time among the affected sites are kindergartens. Actions are being taken according to the established procedure.

The Courthouse in Stara Zagora was also closed after a message about a bomb in the building was received by the District Prosecutor's Office's email. Due to the threat, all institutions housed there have suspended work. The building will remain closed until 5 p.m. today. The cases scheduled for today, in which the court sessions could not be held, will be postponed. The parties to them will be additionally summoned for the new dates.

There has also been a new alert for an explosive device in Plovdiv. According to NOVA, the threat was directed at the city's prosecutor's office. Actions have been taken according to the protocol established for similar cases.

A series of threats a day earlier

The new cases come just a day after a large-scale series of bomb threats on October 5. Then, e-mails about planted explosive devices were sent to dozens of institutions and educational institutions in different parts of the country.

Among the affected sites were kindergartens and schools in Sofia, as well as courthouses, municipal administrations, medical facilities and other institutions in the country. About 200 children were evacuated from the 91st kindergarten in the capital, “Sunny Corner“. After the checks, no explosive device was found.

Threats were also received in Haskovo, Burgas, Montana, Razgrad, Lovech, Shumen, Varna, Blagoevgrad and Kostinbrod. The buildings were temporarily evacuated while police conducted checks. According to police, the messages were sent via compromised emails and servers to users outside Bulgaria.