There are attempts by various parties to exert political pressure against Blagomir Kotsev. This was stated by former Speaker of Parliament Iva Miteva in a comment on the termination of the Varna mayor’s powers.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission terminated Kotsev’s mandate ahead of schedule with a decision dated 23 November. He appealed the act before the Administrative Court – Varna, insisting that the decision be annulled and its preliminary enforcement suspended.

The dispute concerns absence from work

“Here we can see very clearly how politics interferes even in a vote cast by people in municipal elections,” Iva Miteva said.

Miteva pointed out that, in this particular case, it would not be appropriate to speak of unauthorised absence. In her words, Kotsev was not absent without permission, but was in a situation in which he had no objective possibility of going to work.

“This is not a case of voluntarily failing to go to work. In this case, he faced objective circumstances that made it impossible for him to go to work,” she said.

Kotsev was detained in 2025, and according to the arguments set out in his appeal, his absence was related to unlawful detention and leave taken, rather than a refusal to perform his duties as mayor.

Miteva explained that under earlier case law, detention in custody was considered a valid reason for absence. According to her, under the new approach, authorities examine more formally whether there is a valid reason and whether the statutory period has expired.

The court will decide whether Kotsev will return to office

According to Miteva, if the court overturns the decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission, Kotsev will return to the mayoral post. She stressed that the assessment must also take into account the fact that the mayor was elected directly by citizens.

“Let them really prove that he committed crimes. Then everyone would accept any decision,” Miteva said.

Kotsev has already filed an appeal against the commission’s decision. It challenges both the conclusion that his absence was unjustified and the way in which the procedure was conducted.

Miteva also commented on the proposal for constitutional changes, saying that it worried her. According to her, the need for 160 votes requires political cooperation, but compromise should not be regarded as betrayal. She added that she was pessimistic about the continuation of this cooperation.

Sources: novini.bg