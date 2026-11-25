There will be five consecutive days off for Christmas in 2026. The non-working period will run from December 24 through December 28 inclusive. The New Year’s break will last three days – from January 1 to 3, 2027.

The reason for the longer Christmas break is that December 26 falls on a Saturday. Therefore, Monday, December 28, will be a non-working day. The period includes Christmas Eve on December 24, Christmas Day on December 25, the second day of Christmas on December 26, and the weekend of December 27 and 28.

Working Days Between the Holidays

After the Christmas break, people will work on December 29, 30 and 31, 2026. New Year’s Day – January 1, 2027 – falls on a Friday, while the following two days are Saturday and Sunday. Thus, the first holiday period will last five days, and the second will last three.

11-Day Holiday for Students

For students, the break will be longer – from December 24, 2026, through January 3, 2027, inclusive. This amounts to a total of 11 calendar days, with classes resuming on January 4, 2027. The Ministry of Education and Science has set the same period in the academic calendar. It states: „The Christmas holiday begins on December 24, 2026, and continues through January 3, 2027, inclusive“.

Sources: novini.bg, focus-news.net