The Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council is preparing the appointment of a deputy prosecutor general immediately before the new composition of the council takes office. Acting Prosecutor General Magdalena Lazarova has nominated Supreme Prosecutor Marinela Toteva for the position.

The information was published by “Sega”, which cited sources in the prosecution service and the Supreme Judicial Council. The large workload and the unfilled quota of deputies to the prosecutor general were cited as grounds for the proposal. The Evaluation Commission of the Prosecutorial College has reviewed and approved the proposal. It has not yet been confirmed whether the item will be introduced as an extraordinary item on the agenda of the meeting.

Marinela Toteva’s nomination

Toteva is a prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office. In the latest elections for members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the prosecutors’ quota, she was nominated by 20 prosecutors. In the first round, she received 62 votes, and in the second – 22 votes out of a total of 1,308 prosecutors who voted. A total of 442 votes were required for election, and Toteva finished second to last among 25 candidates.

She was also a candidate for membership of the Supreme Judicial Council in 2017, when the council’s current composition was elected; its mandate expired long ago.

“Sega” also reported that Toteva’s brother – Tihomir Totev – is a member of parliament from the ruling “Progressive Bulgaria”. Her son Panayot Gazdov is a prosecutor at the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office, while her daughter-in-law also works in the prosecution service. Gazdov is listed on the agenda of an upcoming meeting with a proposal for promotion to the rank of appellate prosecutor.

Secondment to the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office also being prepared

According to the report by “Sega”, a procedure has been launched for the secondment to the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office of Deputy City Prosecutor Desislava Petrova. According to the publication, the idea is for her to become Magdalena Lazarova’s spokesperson.

Petrova was also a candidate for membership of the Supreme Judicial Council from the prosecutors’ quota. She received 91 votes in the second round but was not elected. “Sega” notes that information emerged in connection with her candidacy about regular cash bonuses received from Borislav Sarafov while he was heading the prosecution service.

Prosecutors call for decisions to be postponed

The Management Board of the Independent Association of Bulgarian Prosecutors is calling on the Prosecutorial College to postpone the appointments of deputies to administrative heads, the reassignment of magistrates, and the proposals for secondment to the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office and the National Investigation Service.

In its position, the organisation states that with the election of the representative of the investigating magistrates on 21 November, all positions for elected members of the new Supreme Judicial Council have been filled. According to the association, decisions with a lasting impact on personnel before the new council takes office violate the law.

“Hasty appointments, reassignments and secondments would present it with a fait accompli on the very first day of its mandate,” the position states.

At present, there is no confirmed decision on the appointment of Marinela Toteva. It remains to be seen whether the proposal will be included on the agenda and whether the Prosecutorial College will consider it before the new Supreme Judicial Council takes office.

Sources: bgnes.bg, segabg.com