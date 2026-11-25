I am heading to Varna to support the mayor!

For months I have been hearing that the government is fighting the oligarchy. How exactly are they fighting it when they do not even dare mention its names?!

Varna’s oligarchy is called Dŭnkata and TIM. People who are used to running the city from the shadows, buying and bending politicians to their will, using public funds and taking municipal land as if it were their inheritance.

Kiril Petkov announced this on "Facebook".

One side controls the municipal councillors from the Bulgarian Socialist Party – Varna, Vazrazhdane and There Is Such a People, and has even made up its own party. The other has the municipal councillors from GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms at its disposal. And they are wondering how to push through their insane projects to the detriment of their own city. And Varna is such a beautiful city.

TIM dream of building a tunnel under the Sea Garden and turning First Alley into a street full of cars and construction sites. Let us forget about the beautiful pedestrian promenade for citizens. As for Dŭnkata, when he is not buying preferential votes for BGN 10,000 in elections, as he did for his girlfriend through thugs like Chirpanski, he is busy taking over acres of municipal property. An unusable port was even built for his sake.

And Prime Minister Radev does not even dare to utter the names Dŭnkata and TIM. His fight is anonymous. I wonder why? And Mayor Portnih was something between a secretary and a butler to them.

That is why I respect Blagomir Kotsev. He did not bow to them and did not sell out. They kept him in a bedbug-infested cell in custody, where I personally visited him more than once, and he did not bend. They crushed his family, mocked him with countless appeals, and he still did not bend.

How could I not head to Varna now to support him?! If Blago loses, all the people of Varna lose. All Bulgarians will have bent before the whims of some Dŭnkata and some TIM. Insatiable oligarchs who cannot stop themselves even where doing so would be good for them, too. Shamelessness without end.

Once again, everything comes down to how many people will turn out and say “no”. Our voice is not for stealing. Our city is not for taking over. Our freedom is not for giving away. If we are all like Blago, Bulgaria will be different.

Today from 18:00 – a protest in Sofia and Varna. Let us show that Blago’s cause is our cause!