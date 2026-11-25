The Council of Ministers will discuss additional spending under the budgets of several ministries for 2026. The meeting will consider proposals concerning the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. The preliminary agenda includes three separate proposals for additional spending under the budget of the Ministry of Health. One of them covers the budgets of both the health and agriculture ministries.

Funding for sports also linked to a medical facility

The Cabinet will consider a proposal for additional spending under the budget of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. A proposal to amend the ministry’s budget in connection with an increase in the capital of a commercial company is also on the agenda.

The same item includes a decision to increase the capital of the specialised hospital for active treatment in traumatology, orthopaedics and sports medicine „Prof. Dr Dimitar Shoylev“ EAD.

Amendments to criminal legislation to be discussed

„The Council of Ministers will hold a meeting on Wednesday, 25 November, at 10 a.m., with the following preliminary agenda,“ the government press service said.

The ministers will also consider amendments to the Criminal Code. The agenda includes an amendment to the Law on the Enforcement of Sentences and Pretrial Detention.

The preliminary agenda contains a total of 28 items. Other proposals include decisions related to the management of state-owned properties, agriculture, energy, transport, and Bulgaria’s participation in meetings of European Union institutions.

Sources: novini.bg