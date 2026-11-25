Traffic is normal at all land border crossing points with Romania, Greece, Türkiye, the Republic of North Macedonia and Serbia. Two Danube ferries are not operating – the Svishtov – Zimnich platform has been suspended due to the low river level, while Nikopol – Turnu Măgurele is not handling traffic because of poor weather conditions, the General Directorate of Border Police reports.

At the border with Greece, passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through „Rudozem“, „Zlatograd“, „Makaza“ and „Ivaylovgrad“. Passenger cars, buses and trucks pass through „Kulata“, „Ilinden“ and „Captain Petko Voyvoda“.

Temporary traffic arrangements on the motorways

Weather permitting, on November 25 the traffic arrangements at kilometre 0 of the Trakia motorway in the direction of Sofia will be changed. The reason is the replacement of a road sign. The work is expected to continue for about three hours, with vehicles travelling only in the active and emergency lanes. Drivers should follow the temporary signage and drive with increased caution, the Road Infrastructure Agency reports.

Restrictions and roadworks are also in place on the Struma motorway. In the Dragichevo – Pernik section, the speed limit is 80 km/h due to slope cleaning. Between Blatino and Delyan in the direction of Sofia, bushes are being cut back and stormwater drains are being cleaned. In the area of the Daskalovo road junction, traffic is moving with increased caution due to road maintenance.

On the Maritsa motorway in the direction of the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, traffic is being diverted from one lane to another because of repairs to expansion joints. A speed limit of 50 km/h has been introduced in the section. The data are part of the latest road conditions report published by the Ministry of Interior based on information from the Road Infrastructure Agency.

Road safety and the work of the fire service

On November 23, the Traffic Police recorded 14 serious road accidents, with 17 people injured and no fatalities. Since the beginning of the month, 361 serious crashes have been registered, in which 36 people were killed and 496 were injured. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 6,140 serious accidents, with 451 fatalities and 7,651 people injured. The data are dynamic and are updated when the status of the accidents changes.

The latest operational report published by the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection records 188 emergency calls in a 24-hour period. Firefighters extinguished 64 fires, with no deaths or injuries reported in the fires. They also carried out 122 rescue and assistance operations, seven of which were related to road accidents.

Conditions in the mountains

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts variable cloud cover in the mountains. The temperature at 1,200 metres will be around minus 1 degree, while at 2,000 metres it will be around minus 6 degrees. Winter conditions persist in the higher areas, with temperatures of minus 13 and minus 14 degrees respectively recorded early in the morning at Cherni Vrah and Musala.

„Overnight into Thursday, snowfall will begin in western Bulgaria, turning into rain by midday on Thursday as temperatures rise in northwestern Bulgaria and the high valleys“, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reports.

During the day, reduced visibility and icy conditions are possible in the lowland parts of the country during the morning hours. Minimum temperatures will be between minus 8 and minus 3 degrees, while maximum temperatures will range from 5 to 10 degrees. Tourists in the mountains should take into account the below-freezing temperatures, the winter surface conditions on the high-altitude routes and the expected deterioration in the weather overnight.