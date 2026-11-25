Tsvetan Tsvetanov called on the prosecution to conduct a new probe into the „Jellyfish“ case after the Municipal Election Commission in Varna prematurely terminated the mandate of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev. The former interior minister linked the old investigation to Kotsev’s claims that Daniel Slavov – Dunkata and TIM were behind his removal.

Operation „Jellyfish“ was carried out in 2010. Slavov and Borislav Gutsanov, who at the time was chairman of the Varna Municipal Council, were detained. The investigation concerned the purchase of used buses from France for the municipality.

Tsvetanov wrote that financial flows from Varna to French companies had been analysed. According to him, some of the funds had been transferred to the account of the company linked to the purchase of the buses, while other sums had been directed to offshore accounts associated with Slavov and Gutsanov.

„The public has the right to know what happened to this money and why the investigation did not result in a trial,“ Tsvetanov said.

According to him, the case was closed in 2013 because the necessary information concerning the judicial request for assistance regarding the offshore accounts had not been provided. He also recalled the „Panama Papers“ scandal of 2016, when offshore financial structures and publicly known links to Dunkata and Gutsanov were again discussed.

Call for prosecutorial action

Tsvetanov called on the prosecution to examine the materials received from France, the witness statements and the documents from the old investigation. He said it should be assessed whether there are legal grounds for reopening the proceedings or taking other procedural actions.

The former interior minister also levelled political criticism at Boyko Borisov. According to him, after 2019 the GERB leader relied in Varna on the political and business influence of Daniel Slavov. Tsvetanov linked this claim to his allegation that a GERB candidate received 10,000 preference votes in 2023.

His comment came after Borisov called for the resignations of GERB’s representatives on the Municipal Election Commission in Varna and distanced himself from the vote on the case involving Kotsev. Tsvetanov asked why they had not been replaced earlier if there had been doubts about them.

„You cannot bear political responsibility for years for the selection and actions of your representatives, only to suddenly become a bystander when their decisions cause a public scandal,“ he wrote.

Tsvetanov said that the decision of the Municipal Election Commission in Varna should be reviewed by the Administrative Court in Varna. Blagomir Kotsev has already filed an appeal against the termination of his mandate and requested that the preliminary enforcement of the decision be suspended.

Sources: novini.bg