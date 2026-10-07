The search for the crew of the "Alpha Watan" continues

The rescue operation to search for the sailors from the sunken ship "Alpha Watan", which was hit by sea and air drones in Bulgarian waters of the Black Sea, continues. The ship has sunk, and the fate of part of its crew has not yet been established.

Another vessel was also hit in the attack - "ABLE". 17 people from its crew were rescued and are in good condition. One of the sailors - the ship's mechanic - is admitted to the intensive care unit of the Naval Hospital. He is in a coma due to burns, and his condition remains serious.

The two ships were sailing in opposite directions

„Alpha Watan“ was moving north. There is still no information about what cargo the sunken ship was carrying. „ABLE“ was loaded with grain and was sailing south.

Action has been taken in this case to establish possible pollution of the marine environment. Water samples have been taken from Cape Kaliakra, Byala and Sozopol. The results should show whether there are any traces of pollution after the ship sank.

The search for the crew of „Alpha Watan“ continues. At present, the rescue of 17 people from „ABLE“ has been confirmed, as well as the serious condition of its mechanic. The rescue operation for the remaining sailors from the sunken ship is not over.

Sources: bntnews.bg