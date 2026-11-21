The election of the parliamentary quota in the Supreme Judicial Council is not the result of a political arrangement, but of an effort to carry out comprehensive judicial reform. This was stated by Progressive Bulgaria MP Anton Kutev in an interview with BNT.

“Our ambition was to create an SJC capable of making independent decisions,” Kutev said. According to him, the council will probably include people who are dependent on others, but what matters is that the body should be able to make decisions in the interests of citizens.

Kutev: Talks Are Needed for the Election

Kutev defended the need for talks between the parliamentary forces during the election of the SJC. He stressed that the law requires a qualified majority of 160 votes, which means that support must be sought beyond a single political group.

According to the MP, previous political majorities had managed to amend the Constitution with the same number of votes, but had not elected a new composition of the SJC. Kutev linked this to the claim that GERB and the MRF had an interest in preserving the old judicial council. This is the MP’s political assessment, not an established fact that an agreement existed.

Parliament Elected 11 Members from Its Quota

On November 20, the National Assembly elected six representatives to the Judges’ College and five to the Prosecutors’ College. The vote was held with a large majority, with eight of the candidates receiving the support of more than 220 MPs. The election took place four years and two months late.

GERB and the MRF stated that the vote was based on prior agreements between the ruling parties, We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria. Progressive Bulgaria rejected this claim and said that the procedure had been public. Representatives of We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria also said that the election should have been held without dependence on GERB and the MRF.

The procedure for forming the new SJC continues with the election of representatives from the professional quotas. The investigators must elect their representative, after which the council will be able to begin work in its full composition.

Commentary on the 2027 Budget as Well

During the television interview, Kutev also commented on the draft state budget for 2027. He said that the document aimed to limit deficits without reducing social spending. According to him, social payments are increasing, but not at the pace that would be necessary because of the effort to achieve a lower deficit.

The draft was approved at first reading by the relevant parliamentary committee following an eight-hour session.