Nadezhda Neynski: There is every reason to activate Article 4 of NATO

Article 4 of NATO does not automatically lead to Article 5. I believe that there are every reason to request Article 4, to express Bulgaria's concerns about security in the Black Sea. This is no longer a foreign war far from us. It is already in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. It is a threat to our national security. This was stated to bTV by former Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski.

„Security in the Black Sea is also an economic issue. If shipping is threatened, this affects the pocket of the Bulgarian. The fact that the CSNS is being convened - the question is why only now. While we wait to hear from the authorities who is responsible for the attacks, the most important thing is to know what measures are being taken for security. We expect them not only to say whose drone it is, we expect to hear what they will do to prevent this from happening again“, she stressed.

“I remember that the Ukrainian ambassador was recently summoned because of a downed drone. It is not a surprise to me, but I still expect that there will be the first time that the Russian ambassador will be summoned and the question of what is happening in the Black Sea will be raised“, she hopes.

In her words, these are not random drones, but a deliberate provocation, a targeted attack: “Russia aims to initiate debates in individual countries regarding their security. Fear always leads to wrong decisions.“

Regarding President Iliana Yotova's decision to convene the National Security Advisory Council, Neynski added: “The National Security Advisory Council was created to hold consultations between the political and military leadership in the event of a specific threat. However, the National Assembly must be convened, a debate must be held, and a common national position on national security, threats, and measures must be developed.“