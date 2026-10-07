Peevski: Things are monstrous in all ministries

We will not support anyone in the first round, then we will think. This was stated on the sidelines of the parliament by the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski regarding the presidential elections.

"The issue with the guards is not convenient for them, because they are very involved (PB) at a high level", he said and called on the media to delve into all of Radev's advisors.

"There will still be many cases that we will bring forward, things are monstrous in all ministries", he said.

"I am impressed by Ms. Yotova - for the first time yesterday she became president or started to become president, after the “prime minister "- president" and forbade her to convene a National Security Advisory Council (NSAC), she decided to convene it," he concluded.