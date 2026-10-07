Petar Petrov: The majority rejected a report on the co-payment for treatment

The majority in the National Assembly has rejected a proposal for a joint hearing of the Minister of Health, the Governor of the NHIF and the Chairman of the National Council on Prices and Reimbursement of Medicinal Products. This was stated on Facebook by the MP and Deputy Chairman of "Vazrazhdane" Petar Petrov.

According to him, the proposal was aimed at co-payment for examinations, tests, medical services and medicines. Petrov claims that the parliamentary group of "Progressive Bulgaria" voted "against".

„Citizens pay the bill. The rulers owe them answers“, wrote Petar Petrov.

The MP indicated that he requested information about the reasons for the increase in the cost of medical services and medicines, the amount of out-of-pocket payments by patients and measures to limit this burden. He also insisted on a report on whether medical institutions collect funds for activities that the NHIF already pays for, as well as how patients are protected in the event of violations.

Study reports widespread co-payment

The topic of co-payments was also raised in a national survey by “Trend“, commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union. According to the published results, 53% of respondents have paid co-payments for health services in the last year, and 39% define the high co-payment as a serious problem. Seventy-six percent support a broader package of services covered by the NHIF.

Petrov also linked the request for a hearing to the investigation at the University Hospital “St. George“ in Plovdiv. On October 6, the prosecutor's office and the police announced pre-trial proceedings, which are examining reported hospitalizations and activities in the rheumatology clinic.

According to data presented at a briefing, the clinic has reported 24,000 clinical pathways in 49 beds over three years, and the NHIF has paid out 12 million euros. According to the investigation, 3 million euros were paid out illegally. Ten people have been detained and six have been brought as defendants. These allegations are part of the pre-trial proceedings and do not constitute guilt established by a final verdict.

“Vazrazhdane“ insists on public accountability

Petar Petrov said that this is the fourth rejection of a proposal by “Vazrazhdane“ for a parliamentary hearing. According to him, the previous proposals were related to the prices of basic foods and goods.

“The hearing itself will not lower prices. But it obliges the responsible institutions to publicly present their actions, results and deadlines for measures“, the MP wrote.

Sources: dariknews.bg, bntnews.bg, plovdiv24.bg