Svetoslav Benchev: Overregulation in the energy sector is a recipe for disaster

Regulations are becoming more and more numerous, sometimes useful, but overregulation, especially in these difficult times, is a recipe for disaster. This was said by the Chairman of the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association (BPGA), Svetoslav Benchev, during the international conference “Energy Alliance in CEE - Central and Eastern Europe together for a competitive and secure energy future“. The event takes place at the “Grand Hotel Sofia“ and is organized by the Bulgarian Gas and Power Association.

The forum is under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy, BTA reports.

According to Benchev, in recent years energy has become part of everyone's conversation, the reason being that the price of energy and the security of supply directly affect businesses and people.

We are getting closer to setting impossible goals. We note with concern that this policy will continue in the future. These decisions were made in most cases without the active participation of the industry, he said.

According to him, our region cannot afford to be just a place for implementing decisions, because there is a strong industry here, and people expect secure energy at a price they can afford.

That is why we want to talk about an energy transition with knowledge of the effects of each decision, Benchev noted.