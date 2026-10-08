Zhecho Stankov: We propose that the excise tax on gasoline and diesel be reduced by up to 22 euro cents, as well as the VAT rate

We propose that the excise tax on gasoline and diesel be reduced by up to 22 euro cents, as well as the VAT rate. This was stated by former Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov at a briefing in the National Assembly, a FOCUS reporter reported.

He noted that fuel prices in Bulgaria reached unprecedented values in August and September and pointed out that our country should act on the model of countries such as Spain, Poland and Croatia.

"Fuel prices in August and September reached their highest levels in history, which leads to extremely high inflation and a deep dent in the pocket of every Bulgarian citizen. In this direction, we studied all European practices and proposed a solution that would give the government a chance to take measures - this would reduce the price of fuel, but would stifle inflation. The price of gasoline and diesel does not only go through the household tank, but also goes into agriculture, food, goods, services, "he also said.

For his part, MP Alexander Ivanov stated that the measures proposed by the "Radev" cabinet are not effective.

"In Bulgaria, this proposal of ours would give a concrete reflection of a 40 euro cent drop in the price of the most popular A95 gasoline and a 43 euro cent reduction in the price of diesel for end consumers. We are proposing a two-component measure - a reduction to 22 euro cents per liter, a temporary measure through notification of the excise duty and a temporary reduction in the fuel rate to 9%," Ivanov also said.

GERB also explained that all opposition parties in the energy committee supported the proposal. They added that the proposal was rejected at the meeting of the economic committee held yesterday.