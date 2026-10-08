GERB leader Boyko Borisov commented on Bulgaria's security and relations with Russia after the KSNS meeting. According to him, as long as “Balkan Stream“ is working, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not launch a strike against Bulgaria, Dariknews.bg reports.

Boyko Borisov called on President Iliana Yotova to declassify the part of the transcript from the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (KSNS) in which the politicians speak.

“The comments have nothing to do with what was inside. I did not document it. Because even inside I said that Kostadinov would be the first to come out to speak to the media“, Borisov said.

“I appeal to Ms. Yotova to declassify this part of the transcript in which the politicians speak. You will see how funny the comments of those who have already spoken look“, he added.

Borisov made the statement after the meeting of the Council of State in the presidential institution. It was convened by the head of state Iliana Yotova, and the topic was “Current risks and threats to the maritime security and critical infrastructure of Bulgaria in the context of the war in Ukraine“.

The dispute over Russia, the declaration of the Bulgarian National Security Council and Article 4 of NATO

The GERB leader gave a detailed account of his version of the discussions on the declarations and the final document of the National Security Council.

According to him, he was the first to support the proposal of “Democratic Bulgaria“, and other participants also expressed support. However, the initial text did not receive the necessary approval.

He explained that, at the suggestion of President Yotova, the text of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides for consultations between allies in the event of a threat to the territorial integrity, political independence or security of a member state, was dropped from the document under discussion.

According to Borisov, the participants took into account the risks of escalating tensions, including due to drone incidents in various countries.

He pointed out that despite Daniel Mitov's initial insistence on referring to Article 4, an agreement was subsequently reached to drop this text.

Borisov said that during the talks he insisted on explicitly stating that Russia was the aggressor in the war against Ukraine.

“We categorically wanted to state that Russia was the aggressor in Ukraine“, he said, specifying that this position was was also defended by other participants in the meeting.

According to him, Nikolay Denkov accepted the proposed wording for Russia's war in Ukraine, and the participants also discussed the need for the Black Sea countries to work for the fastest possible cessation of hostilities.

The GERB leader emphasized that in his opinion the joint declaration has, above all, political significance, as it must demonstrate institutional unity in a situation of increased risk to national security.

The position of President Yotova, officially announced after the meeting, is also that at this stage consultations under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty are not productive.

Borisov announced that he was not satisfied with the reports of the services.

The reports of the services contain information about the second ship that traveled from Egypt to Ukraine, and according to the data, its voyage lasted 15 days, while it was expected to last about five days, the GERB leader said.

„The services "They report that the second ship is coming from Egypt to Ukraine, where it makes no sense to carry wheat. It should travel for five days, and it travels for 15," Borisov said.

According to him, the ship has not yet been inspected. Therefore, at the meeting it was decided to request an underwater drone to inspect the vessel.

„The reports of the services say that people and troops were transported. Whether it is true or not, that is why it was decided to request an underwater drone to go and see this thing“, the GERB leader pointed out.

Borisov also said that the reports mention oil transshipment in the Black Sea.

“But as you can see, this does not work for the election campaign and that is why it is not being commented on“, he said.

In his words, only the leader of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov was frank in his position during the meeting.

„Kostadinov was the only one who was honest, saying that he could not support a decision and left when he decided“, Borisov said.

The party is getting back into shape

At the end of his statement, Borisov commented on the state of GERB and the preparations for the upcoming local elections.

He admitted that after the last elections the party went through a period of hesitation, but according to him, it is already restoring its organizational activity.

“The first two months after the elections, when the party was used to winning, we were a bit like Real Madrid. We didn't know where we were“, commented Borisov.

According to him, meetings with local structures, party academies and activists are helping to restore the shape of the organization.

He pointed out that GERB has enough time before the local elections to strengthen its structures and explain to voters its understanding of right-wing and conservative politics.

Borisov highlighted as characteristics of GERB's governance the budgetary discipline, the construction of infrastructure, support for religious communities, migration policy and opposition to the Istanbul Convention.

Asked about the internal tensions in the party, he stated that such processes are characteristic of every major political formation.

In conclusion, Borisov commented on the protests and police violence in France, drawing a parallel with his decision to step down from power after public discontent in Bulgaria.

„Power is given by the Lord and by the people. "And the moment they challenge it, you give it back," said the GERB chairman.