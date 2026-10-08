Woman dies in head-on collision in Karlovsko

An 83-year-old woman died in a head-on collision between a car and a minibus on the road between the Karlovsko villages of Karavelovo and Kliment. Four people were injured. The accident was reported at around 11:30 a.m. by calling 112.

According to preliminary data published by NOVA, the 61-year-old driver of the car entered the oncoming lane and hit the minibus head-on. The deceased was traveling in the car.

The driver and a 75-year-old passenger in the car were transported to hospital. Medical assistance is also being provided to the 41-year-old driver of the minibus and her 32-year-old passenger.

The scene of the accident has been secured by police officers, and traffic in the area is being diverted to bypass routes. The causes and circumstances surrounding the incident are being clarified.