Volen Siderov: The President Must Tell the Truth

Presidential candidate Volen Siderov said that he is participating in the elections to speak directly to the people and to raise questions that, in his opinion, the authorities are avoiding. In an interview with bTV, he said that the president must publicly explain topics that cause public concern.

“I participate in the presidential elections every five years so that I can still appear in some studio,“ Siderov said ironically. According to him, running for office is one way to be heard on national airwaves.

Questions about the Shipka Monument

Among the topics he mentioned are the renovation of the Shipka Monument and the upcoming exchange with Greece related to the remains, which are supposed to be of Tsar Samuil.

Siderov stated that the public should know which company is carrying out the renovation of the monument, what the contract is and under what conditions the project is being implemented. He also questioned the manner in which the remains were identified.

„Let's see the agreement between Bulgaria and Greece. What are we giving Greece in exchange for these bones?“

The presidential candidate expressed doubts about the scientific identification of the remains and indicated that, in his opinion, there are contradictions on the subject. His statement did not present specific data or expert conclusions that would confirm these doubts.

Criticisms of the political system

Siderov described the political situation surrounding the upcoming presidential elections as a “fixed match“ and criticized the candidacy of Iliyana Yotova. He compared her candidacy to “Tsola Dragoycheva for another 10 years“.

As an example of the need for public explanations, Siderov cited the tension in the Black Sea and the attacks on two merchant ships. He stated that not enough information was provided after the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council.

“Five hours of National Security Council and in the end nothing is understood. As president, I would come out and tell the truth," he said.

Siderov recalled that after the changes he became a sedesar and was among the nine people who registered the newspaper “Democracy“ in January 1990. He said that he still uses social networks, commenting on current topics twice a week on YouTube.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg