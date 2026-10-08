Iva Mihaylova: Mucunski lied that I have the opportunity to get treatment. Doctors tell me every time that treatment is impossible

"Today, the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Timcho Mucunski, during his visit to Sofia, lied to Bulgarian society and the media that I have the full opportunity to get treatment in North Macedonia as a result of the accident a year ago, in which I was a victim and was hit in my lane. And at the moment I am accused without reason and without a single piece of evidence".

This was stated by Iva Mihaylova in a statement on her Facebook profile.

"I find Mucunski's statement brazen, in addition to being a lie. I have provided the court in North Macedonia with dozens of medical documentation and expert opinions, including an opinion from five doctors who are neurologists and neurosurgeons in Skopje, at the state hospital, that I need intervention and subsequent treatment. Rehabilitation that does not have the technical and medical ability to be performed in the RSM.

While he himself spoke today on behalf of the doctors that I am receiving the necessary treatment here, which is not the case. They themselves personally tell me every time I go to them for an examination that there is no way it can be performed here, and only Bulgaria, Israel and Turkey - it is also mentioned in every document that I have provided to the court", points out Iva Mihaylova.

"Separately, the specialists in Skopje recommended me rehabilitation, which is in the neighboring city of Shtip. And the prosecutor's office doesn't even allow me to leave Kochani on bail of over 80,000 euros, so I really don't understand what kind of full treatment Mr. Mutsunski was talking about today," she says.

"And now I want to ask you personally. The construction workers from the other car that caused the accident, traveling to the town of Berovo - were they coming to build your villa or that of a loved one? Separately, who is the person who arrived at the scene of the accident a few minutes after the accident, did not let the witnesses leave until they deleted all the photos they had taken of the accident and showed my innocence, after which he was left alone with the police and technicians and they made the sketch at his request", asks Iva Mihaylova in her video address.

Earlier today, the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, who was visiting Sofia, stated that Mihaylova would be examined by our team, but that the court cannot be influenced.

"Our healthcare system provides adequate and modern healthcare to every citizen, because I would like to emphasize again that this is a person with dual citizenship – a person who has both Macedonian and Bulgarian citizenship – as well as to anyone else who faces health problems, including the specific person you are talking about. But since at previous bilateral meetings this issue was raised by representatives of the Bulgarian government to representatives of the Macedonian government, we proposed that representatives of the health authorities from your country, medical specialists who have the necessary knowledge on the specific issue, visit our country, in good faith, and make sure that the accused person is provided with adequate medical treatment“, commented Timcho Mucinski.

Source: btvnovinite.bg