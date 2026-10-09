Monov: Military mobility is key for Europe

Military mobility is a key factor for the security of Europe, said Deputy Minister of Defense Lyubomir Monov at the International Conference on Corridor VIII, held in Sofia.

Monov participated in a discussion panel dedicated to military mobility, security, hybrid threats, innovations and new technologies. In his speech, he defined Corridor VIII as a strategic link through the Balkans, which connects the Adriatic and Black Seas and creates a logistical corridor along NATO's southern and eastern flanks.

“Its importance, in the context of effective crisis response, goes beyond the borders of the region and is directly related to the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic space“, said Lyubomir Monov.

The Deputy Minister pointed out that appropriate transport infrastructure and procedures for the unhindered movement of armed forces and equipment are important for the implementation of NATO's plans for collective defense. In his words, they also contribute to strengthening the deterrent potential of the Alliance.

The corridor connects transport and security

According to Monov, Corridor VIII is a key element for the development of cooperation between NATO and the European Union. Military mobility requires not only transport links, but also clear procedures that allow the movement of forces and equipment through European countries.

The discussions were attended by NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defense Policy and Planning François-Marie Goujon, Deputy Minister for Innovation and Digital Transformation Mira Yosifova, Ambassador-at-Large for Resilience Maria Spasova, and David Ringrose from the European External Action Service.

Representatives of Albania, the United Kingdom, the Republic of North Macedonia, Ukraine, Italy, and Montenegro also participated in the forum.

The conference was dedicated to the progress of the construction of Corridor VIII and the opportunities for accelerating work on its individual strands. At the opening of the panel on transport, energy and economic connectivity, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Hristina Velinova stated that work on the corridor is moving from documents and stated intentions to real actions.

Sources: bta.bg