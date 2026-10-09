A car crashed into the yard of a house in Bankya: Those living in the property demand urgent measures

A car crashed into the yard of a house in Bankya. It turned out that the driver was a woman who got into the car after drinking alcohol, BNT reports. According to the family living in the property, however, the case is not unique – in recent years, similar incidents have occurred on the section in front of their home more than once.

The woman was traveling from Sofia in the direction of Bankya. The incident occurred yesterday in the early hours of the day, when she lost control of the car and crashed into the fence of a house. The car falls directly into the yard. The SDVR confirmed the incident and reported that the 49-year-old woman was driving with 1.54 per mille of alcohol in her blood.

Valeri Indzhov, victim: "Last night we came home and went to bed. We were falling asleep when we heard a bang, a blow. We got up to see what was happening. At first, in the dark, we couldn't really realize what had happened. I saw that the fence had fallen. I looked down at the yard and saw that there was something - it turned out to be a car. Later, I also saw the woman who got out of the car. Fortunately, she was adequate and healthy, without any injuries. The stunt she did was great."

Indzhov said that many similar cases have occurred at the scene and has repeatedly filed complaints and requests for speed limits in the area.

Valeri Indzhov, victim: "I have repeatedly filed complaints and requests to our municipality to take action to limit the speed in some physical way – with police officers or with cameras. Because we, as a people, clearly do not understand that we must follow the rules and drive normally."

The Sofia District “Bankya“ stated that as early as 2023, and then in 2024, they sent letters to the Sofia Municipality requesting that the section be made safer. Subsequently, artificial bumps were installed, but according to the district administration, they are not sufficient. Therefore, they will again raise the issue with the Sofia Municipality Transport Commission in order to find more effective solutions for this section.

The Sofia Municipality also came out with a position. They stated that they will conduct an on-site inspection and request data on traffic accidents in the section from the “Traffic Police“. Based on the results of the inspection, if necessary, measures will be taken in accordance with current legislation.