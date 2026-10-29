Iliyana Yotova is no one's puppet and voters should judge the candidates not only by their declared pro-European orientation, but also by their experience, knowledge and skills. This was stated by the leader of “Movement 21“ Tatyana Doncheva on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

Yotova and Andrey Gyurov will participate in the run-off on Sunday. Doncheva defined both as candidates with a proven pro-European choice over the years, but questioned the calls for the vote to be motivated solely by geopolitical orientation.

“Why on top of that, does anyone want to push us towards another experiment“, said Doncheva.

According to her, in politics experience matters. She defined as “one-day politicians“ people who cannot assess the consequences of their decisions, and stated that Europe is at a time when no one can categorically indicate which are the right moves.

Criticisms of Gyurov's positions

Doncheva criticized Gyurov's actions as acting prime minister, including his trip to Ukraine with part of the government and the signed commitments.

“Yotova was Radev's puppet, and whose puppet are you, going to Ukraine like that and signing all this?“, she asked.

Doncheva also questioned Gyurov's presentation as a candidate who brings the necessary security to the country. She recalled that he graduated with a degree in economics, but according to her, he had no professional experience in this field before becoming a golf instructor, a deputy from “We continue the change“ and a deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank.

“Yotova is the winner of the first round“

According to Doncheva, the first round has already given an advantage to Iliyana Yotova. She compared the result to a football match that ended 1:0, specifying that the lead is in favor of Yotova.

Doncheva also stated that GERB's votes are related to the influence of Boyko Borisov and that he has no interest in Gyurov's victory. She warned that if citizens do not vote, the MRF could be given a decisive role in determining the next president.

At the end of her speech, Doncheva described the upcoming debate between Yotova and Gyurov as important for voters.

„Everyone who knows Iliyana Yotova knows that she was no one's puppet. She has a sense of proportion, a sense of tact and a sense of loyalty,“ said Doncheva.

Sources: novini.bg