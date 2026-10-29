After the Russian aggression in the Black Sea, an Enhanced Air Policing mission has been underway for a week. However, despite the warning of an impending attack an hour earlier by the specialized French early warning aircraft Atlantique 2, yesterday the attack of three Russian Murena-300S drones against the container ship Contship Jet 16 miles from Cape Kaliakra was allowed. This was stated on his Facebook profile by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Ivaylo Mirchev and asked five questions to the authorities

“Why wasn't the container ship with 421 containers on board saved? Five key questions arise:

1. Could the plane have tried to jam and divert the drones if the Bulgarian authorities had requested it? Everything is taking place in our area of responsibility. There is no response from Bulgaria.

2. A Spanish F-18M Hornet (based in Romania) was ready to destroy the drones. Was there such a request from Bulgaria and if "no" - why?

3. More importantly - did the French ask us whether to destroy them, and the Bulgarian authorities remained silent?

4. Radev says he does not know what the drones are, so why were they worried about destroying them and saving the ship, 421 containers and the Bulgarian Black Sea coast from severe pollution?

5. Who decided that armed aircraft can protect a merchant ship 11 nautical miles from the coast, but not 17 nautical miles when it is under direct attack? On what specific legal basis?

“Bulgaria misses all opportunities to destroy the drones after they are detected an hour before they explode. The argument of the authorities that they do not have the right to do so outside territorial waters is ridiculous. The drones do not sail under anyone's flag.

They are without any identification, and therefore, posing a danger to shipping, there is a possibility of their being neutralized. Radev owes an explanation on what specific international legal basis he claims that Bulgaria could not have intercepted an immediate attack on a civilian ship outside territorial waters. None of this has been done.

From Democratic Bulgaria we will demand a hearing of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Defense and the Chief of Military Intelligence”, concluded Mirchev.