Ukraine is ready to discuss the creation of a demilitarized zone in part of the Donetsk region around the contact line. This was stated by the advisor to the President's Office, Sergei Leshchenko, during the telethon.

According to him, the proposal does not concern the entire Donetsk region, but the area around the front line on both sides of it. Leshchenko presented the idea as a possible issue for negotiations between state leaders, and not as an already reached agreement.

„Ukraine is ready to move towards a compromise. For example, a demilitarized zone on the territory of the Donetsk region - not in the entire region, but in that part that is located around the contact line on both sides - can be discussed at negotiations between the leaders. Ukraine has prepared it as one of its proposals“, said Sergey Leshchenko.

He pointed out that Kiev is proposing negotiations to end the war as soon as possible. The Ukrainian side also supports a sectoral ceasefire, including in the energy sector and at sea.

Territorial issues to be resolved by leaders

According to the position presented by Leshchenko, territorial issues should be discussed at the level of heads of state, and not by technical negotiating groups. The adviser emphasized that decisions related to Ukrainian territories cannot be made without the participation of the Ukrainian leadership.

Thus, the proposal for a demilitarized zone is placed within the framework of a broader approach, which includes possible temporary or sectoral agreements to stop hostilities. The statement does not make clear what the boundaries of the zone will be, how it will be controlled, or what status it will have in a possible agreement.

Trilateral meeting expected

The statement comes amid expectations for new contacts between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. Volodymyr Zelensky said he hopes for a trilateral meeting in the first half of November, after the midterm elections for the US Congress. November 10 has been listed as a possible date.

At the moment, the demilitarized zone in the Donetsk region is presented as a proposal for future negotiations. There is no evidence that Kiev and Moscow have reached an agreement on it.

Sources: unian.net