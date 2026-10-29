Important news in FAKTI on 29.10.2026

Kiril Valchev: Mr. Kandev is afraid of debate because he has no ideas

Georgi Kandev is afraid of debate, that's why he refuses. But not because he can't speak, as some joke about him. I fully understand people who are worried. He is afraid because he has no idea about his job as vice president. What's more - he has no idea what the vice president does. This was stated by the candidate for vice president Kiril Valchev at a meeting with citizens in Pazardzhik. Valchev stressed that Kandev has no ideas related to the powers of the vice president, policies with Bulgarians abroad, or the representation of Bulgaria in the world.



Protest in front of the Russian embassy demands Mitrofanova be recalled

A protest by the civil association BOETS is being held in front of the Russian embassy in Sofia demanding that Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova be recalled. The demonstration is under the slogan “Stop Russian aggression! Mitrofanova out!“ and started at 18:30.



DB demands resignations in the CEC, complaint reaches the Supreme Administrative Court

„Democratic Bulgaria“ demanded resignations of members of the Central Election Commission after the CEC found no violation of the Election Code in Prime Minister Rumen Radev's call for support for Iliyana Yotova. The decision was adopted on October 28 with eight votes „for“ and seven „against“. In parallel, the initiative committee of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev appealed it to the Supreme Administrative Court.



Asen Vassilev denied agreements and attacked "Progressive Bulgaria"

The chairman of “We continue the change“ Asen Vassilev rejected the allegations of agreements with Delyan Peevski or his intermediaries to redirect votes to the presidential candidate couple Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Sandev. In an interview with bTV, he stated that “Progressive Bulgaria“ and its spokesmen are spreading support for a new governing coalition and for sending Bulgarian troops to Ukraine.



Radev: There is a video of the drone attack near Shabla

There is a video of the attack on a container ship near Shabla, and the recording has already been shared with Bulgaria's allies. Experts are being conducted on it, the aim of which is to establish who is behind the attack, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced.



In Kozloduy, babies are being bathed in mineral water because of chromium

Residents of Kozloduy should not use tap water for drinking and preparing food due to the high chromium content. Families with babies and young children are advised to use mineral water when bathing their children.



"Horiv" partially sank near Shabla, hit by drones

The ship “Horiv“, which had been drifting towards the Bulgarian coast for days, has partially sunk near Shabla after the intervention of the Navy. The vessel is lying on the bottom between Tyulenovo and Cape Shabla, with its stern under water and part of the bow remaining above the surface. “Horiv“ no longer drifting.



28 acts for construction in "Baba Alino" are in court

Varna Municipality has issued 28 acts of ascertainment for construction in the area of "Baba Alino", and each of them has been appealed in court. This was announced by Mayor Blagomir Kotsev during a meeting of the Municipal Council in Varna.



Radev to the graduates of the Ministry of Interior: Do not go to the dark side

The cadets from the class of 2026 of the faculties of “Police“ and “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ received their diplomas at a ceremony at the Academy of the Ministry of Interior. Among those present were Rumen Radev and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev.



Weak vote in Roma neighborhoods: 25 people voted in a section. They are waiting for instructions from the tartors!

Very low voter turnout was reported in several Roma neighborhoods in Plovdiv, Yambol and Sofia in the first round of the presidential elections. In some of the sections, only a few dozen people voted, and in the “Iztochen“ in Plovdiv, the turnout is approximately two times lower than in the parliamentary elections in April.



Kalin Stoyanov on the arrest of the mayors from the DPS: Circus and farce

„Circus, absolute circus and farce.“ This is how the MP from the MRF and former Minister of Interior Kalin Stoyanov described the detention of the mayor of Sungurlare Dimitar Gavazov and the mayor of Belitsa Radoslav Revanski. He spoke in front of the Courthouse in Burgas, where residents of the two municipalities gathered in their support.



Iliyana Yotova: Our categorical position for Ukraine is peace through negotiations

Our categorical position for Ukraine is peace through negotiations, as soon as possible. The security architecture of Europe passes through common peace. We will never be part of the warmongers in Bulgaria. This was stated by the presidential candidate Iliyana Yotova at a meeting with citizens in Pazardzhik. According to her, her opponents with Kiril Valchev are warmongers who want more funds for weapons for Ukraine so that the war can continue. They want to be on the side of those who profit from the war at the cost of severe Russophobia, and they have no sentiment towards the fact that Orthodox people, Slavs, are dying every day on the front, Yotova pointed out. “They want a war of attrition, for Russia to capitulate and then sit at the negotiating table. After nearly five years of war, the whole of Europe is exhausted - lack of fuel supplies, high prices”, she emphasized. Iliana Yotova once again emphasized that Europe should participate with its own proposal in the peace negotiations, and for Bulgaria to have its strong voice in them. She was categorical that while she is president, she will not allow Bulgarian soldiers to be sent to Ukraine to participate in a peacekeeping mission, as is the plan of the Coalition of the Willing.



Deputy Minister Karadimova: Economic diplomacy is a key instrument for attracting strategic investments

“In the conditions of increasing international competition, Bulgaria must actively present its economic potential and build long-term partnerships. Economic diplomacy is a key instrument for attracting strategic investments, developing industry and establishing our country as a preferred destination for high-tech production and innovation.“ This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Mihaela Karadimova during the opening of the eighth meeting of the Bulgarian Spirit Diplomatic Society, which was attended by ambassadors from over 30 countries.



Demerdjiev: The police cannot stop road traffic injuries alone

The police cannot solve the problem of road traffic injuries alone, said Interior Minister Ivan Demerdjiev. According to him, the Ministry of Interior is currently compensating for the lack of sufficient action by state and municipal institutions.



Pekanov: The deficit cannot fall below 3% in 2027.

Bulgaria's budget deficit will not be reduced below 3% in the first year of the excessive deficit procedure. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov, who indicated that the draft budget for 2027 is expected to be presented for discussion next week.



Vulkanov: Sanctions will not lower prices in stores

Administrative pressure and sanctions will not lead to a decrease in prices in retail chains. This was stated by the executive director of the Association for Modern Trade Nikolay Valkanov on the air of “Your Day“ by NOVA NEWS.



In Maria Tsantsarova's studio, they "played out" a Russian landing in Varna VIDEO

A hypothetical scenario for a Russian landing in Varna was played out in Maria Tsantsarova's podcast “Off the air“. The scene is not related to a real military operation or incident, but an excerpt from the conversation caused a controversy on social networks.



VIDEO of the attack on the container ship near Shabla has appeared

A video of the attack with sea drones against the container ship “Contship Jet“ off the Bulgarian Black Sea coast has appeared. The footage was published by the specialized website maritime.bg, which states that it received it from an anonymous source and that the video was verified by three independent sources.



ECTP notifies SANS and the Prime Minister about the risk of roads being left without winter maintenance

The European Center for Transport Policies sends a signal to SANS and the Prime Minister, requesting that the state take specific urgent measures within 10 days of receiving it. Insufficient funding and delayed payments for road maintenance create a direct risk to the lives and health of people on Bulgarian roads.



Bears entered yards and attacked beehives in Malo Buchino

A bear has been entering yards in the villa area of Malo Buchino on two consecutive days - Saturday and Sunday. Village residents report that ducks, chickens and beehives have been attacked, and some of them are worried that the animals may again approach homes and children in the area.

