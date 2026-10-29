Discrepancy in machine protocols in 14 polling stations

A discrepancy between the number of signatures on the voter lists and the votes counted by the machines was found in 14 polling stations in Haskovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo and Vidin after the first round of the elections. The machine protocols indicated fewer votes than the number of signatures and control receipts.

In Haskovo, the problem was found in 7 out of a total of 350 polling stations where voting was done by machine. In five polling stations, the difference was one vote, and in two, two votes were counted less. These votes are not reflected in the protocols generated by the machines.

„This will in no way affect the results. This was discovered when we started accepting the ballot papers, and it was found that the signatures placed on the number of voters, when they were taken out of the machine, did not match,“ said Ina Veskova, chairwoman of the REC – Haskovo.

Three sections with a difference in Veliko Tarnovo

In Veliko Tarnovo, the discrepancy was discovered in three sections on the night after election day. In each of them, the voter lists have one more signature than the votes recorded in the machine protocols.

REC – Veliko Tarnovo has accepted the sections when the controls worked and has recognized the data recorded by the machines. “We made an explicit decision to accept these sections with working controls and we recognized what was reported by the machine, even though they had one more signature on the voter lists“, commented the chairman of the commission Hristo Denev.

According to him, out of over 44,000 votes in Veliko Tarnovo, three were not reported – one from each of the three machines. “Analysis is still being done on what the machines reported, and preparations are being made for the second round to be distributed“, added Denev.

Analysis is expected before the runoff

The remaining sections with an established discrepancy are in Gabrovo and Vidin, but no additional details have been provided for them. According to the chairmen of the RECs in Haskovo and Veliko Tarnovo, the differences found do not change the election results.

“Siela Norma“ is expected to analyze the case and take a position. The machines are preparing for the runoff on Sunday, with the hope being that the reason for the discrepancies will be clarified and a decision will be made before the second round.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg