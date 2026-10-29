Zaharieva: Black Sea is a high-risk zone due to war

The Black Sea has become a high-risk zone due to Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by Bulgarian European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva in Sofia on the occasion of a new drone attack on a merchant ship.

“Unfortunately, the Black Sea has become one of the high-risk zones“, said Zaharieva. According to her, the attacks on merchant ships are unacceptable, and the European Commission and its President have already condemned them.

Zaharieva stated that the European Union has information from partner services and is ready to support Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey. She did not specify specific parameters of the upcoming support.

European Commission: No specific assistance requested

The European Commission expressed full solidarity with Bulgaria after yet another ship attacked near the Bulgarian coast. Brussels specified that the commission is in constant contact with Bulgaria and Romania and is ready to work with member states to maintain maritime security.

Bulgaria has not requested specific assistance from the European Commission, said spokesman Christian Wiegand. He described the drone attacks on merchant ships as a “dangerous and unacceptable escalation“ that threatens regional maritime security, the interests of the European Union and international trade in the Black Sea.

According to Wiegand, human lives, world trade, food security and critical infrastructure are at stake. The European Union insists that the Black Sea remains safe and open for Ukraine and its member states.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg