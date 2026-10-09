After the drone attacks on the two ships in the Black Sea: There is no water pollution near Kaliakra, Byala and Sozopol

After the drone attacks on two commercial ships in the Exclusive Economic Zone of our country, the Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova ordered an extraordinary inspection in the Bulgarian Black Sea region. Specialists from the Basin Directorate "Black Sea Region" - Varna has taken and processed samples of seawater in the area of Cape Kaliakra, Byala and Sozopol, informs BNT.

"Back on October 6, by order of the Minister of Environment and Water, we carried out sampling of seawater from the three points. The initial results were ready yesterday, as there are other substances, the results of which will be ready next week. In the three points, we examined physicochemical quality indicators - iron, copper, zinc, aluminum and polychlorinated biphenyls. In the Kaliakra area, we do not have any exceedances in any of the indicators. In Byala, we only have an exceedance in nitrogen, and in Sozopol - in several nitrogen compounds and phosphorus. We cannot link these exceedances of the norms to the incident with the vessels on October 6, as it is most likely a matter of diffuse pollution from agricultural sources, which is unrelated to the incident. In addition to the listed indicators, the study also includes petroleum products. During the on-site visit, colleagues did not notice the opalescence of the water surface, which is typical of this type of pollution. This is also confirmed by the results of the tested samples - there are no oil products.", Yavor Dimitrov, Director of the "Black Sea Region" Basin Directorate, commented to the cameras:

About the purpose of the study, the Director of the "Black Sea Region" Basin Directorate explained:

"The goal was to conduct monitoring as early as possible, immediately after the incident, in order to have an idea of the quality of our Black Sea waters. This monitoring will continue in the coming days, as the points and indicators will be further specified, and will also depend on the hydrometeorological forecast."