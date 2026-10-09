Georgi Stoychev: Taxi drivers may soon be out of work

Artificial intelligence and robotics will affect almost all professions, and taxi drivers may be among the workers whose jobs will be changed most significantly. This was commented by the executive director of the Open Society Institute, Georgi Stoychev, in the program This Morning on bTV.

“The effect of artificial intelligence will yet be felt on the labor market. But according to all the data I see, practically almost all professions are affected,“ Stoychev said.

According to him, there are no professions that are fully protected, with the exception of a small number of activities. Among them, he mentioned the work of craftsmen and professions related to caring for other people. For the rest, the risk increases when automation and robotics technologies are added to artificial intelligence.

Which fields are associated with high incomes

„If you are a taxi driver, you may soon find yourself out of a job“, said Georgi Stoychev.

Stoychev pointed to defense and security as the sectors with the highest incomes among graduates of higher education. This group includes the professional fields of „Military Affairs“ and „National Security“. Among the lucrative areas, he also included information and communication technologies, heavy industry, energy, metallurgy, mining and processing of minerals, as well as medicine.

According to him, the greatest growth in income over the past five years has been observed among graduates of „Military Affairs“. In informatics and computer science, the growth is the smallest, although the field continues to be among those with high salaries.

Unfilled positions in mathematics and military affairs

According to the data cited by Stoychev, about 30% of the positions under state order in the professional field of “Mathematics“ remain unfilled. He described the specialty as sought after on the labor market, with high incomes and practically zero unemployment.

The situation is similar in “Military Affairs“, where about a quarter of the positions remain vacant. At the same time, graduates of the field have zero unemployment and high incomes immediately after graduation, Stoychev said.

According to him, the number of students choosing economics has decreased in recent years, but this is also due to the large number of places offered by universities in this field.

Choosing an education is not just a matter of income

Stoychev called on young people to use information about their future after graduation, but to also take into account their own abilities and interests.

„A person should also pursue their dreams, and not be guided solely by the expected income and demand on the labor market,“ he commented.

According to him, the rating system of higher education institutions can help with informed choices. At the same time, he emphasized that professional prospects should not be the only criterion when choosing a specialty.

Stoychev also noted that over the past 15 years, a significant reform has been carried out in higher education, and every tenth student in Bulgaria is a foreigner.