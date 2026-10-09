Agriculture Minister: There is no data on refused ships with grain cargo in the Black Sea

There is no data on refused ships with grain cargo in the Black Sea, said the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski, quoted by BNT. He has held talks with the National Association of Grain Producers and has received assurances from the sector that trade is calm for now.

There are no problems at either the port of Varna or the port of Burgas, the minister specified, who expressed his opinion at a discussion forum on the competitiveness and sustainability of Bulgarian agriculture in Plovdiv.

"For the moment, the situation is calm, there are no ships to and from Bulgaria being refused, so for now and I hope it continues to be so, there is nothing worrying about trade specifically with grain, because you know that it mainly takes place by ship.", the Minister of Agriculture also commented.