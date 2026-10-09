Demerdzhiev on the "Baba Alino" case: 57 inspections of sites representing material evidence have been carried out

57 inspections of sites representing material evidence have been carried out in the "Baba Alino" case. They contain a large number of documents related to the investigation. The remaining inspections of sites are 15. This was announced by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev during the regular parliamentary control, BTA reports. He answered a question from MP Kosta Stoyanov from the "Vazrazhdane" parliamentary group regarding "seized documents from the offices of the Ukrainian criminal group "KUB" during a police operation related to the scandalous illegal construction in the "Baba Alino" area in the city of Varna."

At the initiative of the administrative head of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Varna Krasimir Konov, a working meeting was held with two prosecutors from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office (SCP), which was also attended by representatives of the ODMVR-Varna, Demerdzhiev also said.

He pointed out that the investigation was initiated on May 28 this year and began with a search and seizure by an investigating police officer based on a report from the Economic Police at the ODMVR - Varna, for the fact that on an unspecified date he had destroyed or hidden foreign documents in order to cause harm or gain profit. The next day, with permission from a judge, another car and an apartment were searched. All searches and seizures were approved by a judge. Equipment for another investigation was found and handed over to them, the minister explained.

He added that the documentation discovered so far has been sealed as material evidence, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

In early July, Demerdzhiev said that nine criminal proceedings had been initiated following the Interior Ministry's operation in Varna and the "Baba Alino" case. He noted that each of them had a different subject. During the operation in Varna, 25 people were detained within 24 hours, and over 140,000 pages of written evidence were seized, and numerous witnesses were questioned.