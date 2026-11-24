The decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission (OИК) to terminate the powers of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev is not linked to decisions, positions or statements by bodies of DPS. This was stated by the party.

“The decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission to remove Blagomir Kotsev is in no way linked to decisions, positions or statements by bodies of DPS,” the party said.

DPS also stated that the actions of the election commission members raise “multiple doubts” regarding the motives behind the decision. The party did not cite specific facts on which it based this assessment.

How the decision was made

The Varna Municipal Election Commission terminated Kotsev’s powers as mayor of the municipality and annulled the certificate issued to him. The decision was made at a meeting on November 23, following consideration of reports related to the mayor’s leave in 2025, when he was held in custody.

According to commission chairman Velin Zhekov, there were a total of five reports – two submitted in 2025 and three filed in 2026. Twenty-six of the 27 members of the Municipal Election Commission attended the meeting. Twenty voted to establish a violation and terminate the powers, while six voted against.

Zhekov said that a second draft decision had also been proposed, according to which no violation was established. However, it did not receive the necessary majority. The draft establishing violations under Article 42, paragraph 1, item 10 of the Local Self-Government and Local Administration Act was adopted.

Court appeal to follow

The decision is subject to preliminary enforcement, but may be appealed before the court within seven days of its publication. Blagomir Kotsev has already stated that he will challenge his removal.

His lawyer, Nikolay Vladimirov, said that the defense would seek a suspension of the preliminary enforcement. “Mr. Kotsev will appeal the decision, and the court will determine whether it will remain in force or not,” Vladimirov said.

Meanwhile, Kotsev issued an order appointing Deputy Mayor Snezhana Apostolova to replace him. According to information published by the Bulgarian National Television, the Municipal Election Commission’s decision is subject to preliminary enforcement, while the final outcome depends on the court proceedings.

Less than a year remains until the end of Kotsev’s term. If the decision takes effect, no partial elections will be held, and the Varna Municipal Council will have to choose who will complete the term.