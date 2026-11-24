The National Revenue Agency has sold more than 2,410 cars seized from drivers who had driven after consuming alcohol or drugs. Revenue from the public sales amounted to nearly €2.6 million.

The cars were offered in 956 public sales from September 2023 to October 31, 2026. In 199 cases, the vehicles were jointly owned. The other co-owners then paid half of the car’s value in order to retain it.

Another 215 cars seized in favor of the state were provided to various institutions, while 109 were decommissioned and destroyed.

More than 5,400 cars transferred to the NRA

A total of 5,464 confiscated vehicles were transferred to the NRA under court orders from September 2023 through the end of October 2026. A total of 2,727 cars are at various stages of preparation for sale and auction listing.

“Each of these cars goes through two legally defined phases,” the NRA said.

During the first phase, a document check is carried out. It is established whether the car is subject to liens or compulsory administrative measures, its location and condition are verified, along with other circumstances related to the sale.

At present, 732 cars are in the second phase. During this phase, the vehicles are valued before being offered at auction.

59 auctions scheduled for October

In October, the NRA scheduled 59 public auctions for seized cars. The notices have been published on the revenue agency’s Sales Portal, where the conditions for participation, starting prices and deadlines for submitting offers are specified.