Whose drones are the ones that hit the two ships in the Black Sea economic zone? This is the most scandalous and yellow question. In my opinion, it is more serious that after the CSNS decision, Bulgaria entered big politics and the president's statement to the UN that he wants negotiations on security in the Black Sea came down. This was said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio by Rumen Ovcharov, former Minister of Energy.

According to him, the entire CSNS was for negotiations between the six countries on security in the Black Sea and "makes me think that Bulgaria is taking a serious step in politics":

"The German Foreign Minister met with the Russian. The Ukrainian is coming to Bulgaria and that's what our CSNS did - it has a result. And Ukraine is getting involved in the search for a peaceful solution. This first-signal reaction and policy that we have been pursuing for 5 years now, since February 24, 2022 - who is the aggressor? An infantile question! Because we are not looking for the reasons, but are spinning around. But the Russians are moving forward step by step, and what is Ukraine now, some quasi-territory? ", he pointed out.

Ovcharov recalled that the situation is extremely serious, because in mid-September, insurers in London almost tripled insurance, declared zones with military risk - the coast of Ukraine and the Sea of Azov.

"It seems that only the territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria and Georgia are without risk. For me, there is a sign that Budanov, before leaving for the USA, is coming to Bulgaria and obviously wants to know what the Bulgarian president has done regarding achieving peace in the Black Sea. I do not think that Russia will hit Bulgaria. It makes no sense to hit the Turkish or Balkan Stream, let alone hit Russian assets in "Neftokhim". Another issue is that the escalation in the Black Sea brings serious problems, primarily for Ukraine itself. Because there is practically no sea transport, arms supplies and exports", if in practice it has stopped even more considering the level of the Danube River," commented Rumen Ovcharov.

He made the stipulation that he is not a member of any EC and "I speak entirely on my own behalf, without defending candidacies".