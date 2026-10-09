Andrey Gyurov in Pazardzhik: "This is how it is" is the most expensive excuse for Bulgaria

“The most dangerous moment for a country is not the moment when a problem appears. The most dangerous moment is the moment when people begin to accept it as a natural state.“ This was stated by presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov during a meeting with citizens in Pazardzhik on October 8, broadcast live. He spoke about the resignation with bad roads, unstable rules, inequality before the law and the departure of young people from Bulgaria. “I do not accept that the Bulgarian is constantly being persuaded to lower his expectations”, Gyurov emphasized. According to him, getting used to the problems and the excuse “This is how it is” are gradually depriving society of the confidence that it can demand more from institutions.

The focus of his speech was on economic stability, prices and incomes of Bulgarian families. “The economy does not start with the graphs and does not end with the budget. It starts with the question of whether a person who works honestly can calmly plan his life.“ Gyurov emphasized that people do not expect the state to replace their personal efforts, but to create a predictable environment in which their work has value. “A person who has done his part has the right to expect the state to do its part,“ he said. In his words, the state must stop punishing people who take responsibility for their own lives and development.

“I dream of a Bulgaria that is good to its people“, said Andrey Gyurov, outlining his vision of a country in which working people can live with dignity, young families can plan their future, and small entrepreneurs can rely on clear and stable rules. He placed special emphasis on regional inequalities and the development opportunities of young people: “I want a Bulgaria in which the quality of a child's education and the size of his dreams are not determined by the zip code in which he was born.“ According to him, true stability does not mean the same people constantly being in power, but institutions that work regardless of political shifts.

The presidential candidate emphasized that predictability and security require clear rules, advance preparation, and specific responsibility. “This is how the state should work: with a plan before the crisis, with responsibility during the crisis and with accountability after it.“ Gyurov pointed out that the president must put strategic issues before the institutions in a timely manner and use his constitutional powers when fundamental principles are at stake. “The president must be the one who brings these issues back to the center of the national conversation, who forces the institutions to sit at one table and who does not allow the lives of people outside Sofia to remain on the periphery of the political agenda“, he said.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Initiative Committee. The Mayor of Pazardzhik Petar Kulenski said: “Andrei does not divide people and does not use fear as a weapon. His authority is built not on populism and shouting, but on expertise and values.“ Prof. Georgi Fotev emphasized personal responsibility and freedom: “Freedom is related to its continuous defense. We must make a choice, because it expresses human freedom.“ Prof. Velislav Minekov said: “I want to have a normal president, of whom I will be proud“. Prof. Kosta Kostov drew attention to the problems in healthcare with the words: “The Bulgarian patient is the sickest patient in Europe“, emphasizing the need for an honest and caring head of state and active cooperation with European partners. Angel Vassilev motivated his support with Gyurov's economic professionalism and his ability “to balance, to treat all players with respect, but also with the necessary categoricalness of a brave president“. Levon Hampartzumyan also took part in the economic discussion, who also supported Andrey Gyurov's candidacy and highlighted his professionalism.

In conclusion, the candidate for head of state emphasized that the meaning of the presidential institution is to protect the rules, unite institutions around solutions and not allow citizens' problems to be ignored. “A strong state is not one that demands more and more from its citizens. A strong state is one from which citizens can demand more.“ He concluded with a message about the responsibility of public authority: “Because the people do not exist to serve the state. The state exists to serve its people. And no institution - including the presidential one - should ever forget this.“