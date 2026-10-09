The Ministry of Agriculture and Food allocates over 74 million euros in additional resources for environmental investments in agriculture and processing

A total additional financial resource of over 74 million euros will be allocated to environmental investments in agricultural holdings and processing enterprises under the Strategic Plan for the Development of Agriculture and Rural Areas 2023-2027. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food, Prof. Dr. Krum Nedelkov, during the discussion forum “The Future of Bulgarian Agriculture – Policies, Competitiveness and Sustainability“ in Plovdiv. He added that the budget for investments in agricultural holdings for environmental protection is increasing by 27.6 million euros, bringing the total to 112.25 million euros. “The resource for environmental investments in processing will also be increased by 47.1 million euros, bringing the intervention budget to 117.36 million euros. The funds will enable more agricultural producers and processors to invest in modern technologies, more efficient use of resources and adaptation to climate change“, Deputy Minister Nedelkov emphasized. According to him, investments are a key tool for increasing the competitiveness of the sector. “We want the funds to turn into real opportunities for the development of farms“, he also emphasized.

Prof. Dr. Nedelkov also emphasized the upcoming start of payments under Campaign 2026. He announced that they will start on October 20, with livestock breeders receiving the funds first under the intervention “Transitional national aid for cattle not linked to production“. The planned resource is over 20 million euros. He was categorical that the sustainable development of the sector also requires a long-term perspective.

The Deputy Minister also pointed out that in this regard, Bulgaria continues to uphold the need for sufficient financial resources for agriculture, greater predictability for producers, flexibility for member states and a real reduction in the administrative burden within the framework of the Common Agricultural Policy after 2027. “European policy must take into account national specificities and provide effective protection for agricultural producers in times of crisis“, he was categorical.

Prof. Nedelkov also introduced those present to the changes in the regulatory framework on which the team of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food is working. “We have a very ambitious management program, which includes changes to the Food Act, the Agri-Food Chain Management Act and a completely new Veterinary Medical Activity Act, in order to bring the national legal framework into line with European Union law. The deadlines we have committed to in our program will be met“, said the Deputy Minister.

Prof. Dr. Nedelkov expressed confidence that today's discussion in Plovdiv will contribute to finding concrete solutions for the development of competitive and sustainable Bulgarian agriculture.

The Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Forestry in the National Assembly, Todor Dzhikov, also took part in the discussion forum. He announced that changes are planned in key regulatory acts for agricultural producers. Among them are the Law on Cooperatives and a new Law on Land Relations.