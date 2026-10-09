Kaloyan Ivanov: Bulgaria owes an answer to the relatives of the sailors from the ship that sank in the Black Sea

Bulgaria owes an answer to the relatives of the sailors from the attacked ship that sank in the Black Sea. 10 innocent lives were lost there. Therefore, we must do everything possible to find out the truth. This was called for on the air of "Denyat na Zievo" by the deputy from "Democratic Bulgaria" Kaloyan Ivanov.

Regarding the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council, convened by President Iliana Yotova, the deputy was categorical that it did not produce anything concrete. According to Ivanov, several specific demands of "Democratic Bulgaria" were not respected, even though they were imperative.

"One of them is for Bulgaria to strengthen its position, since it was not clear whether we are for or against the unification of these 51 European countries around the idea that the war should stop and sit at the table for peace negotiations. This was rejected by the CSNS on the grounds that ultimatums cannot be set", the MP pointed out.

"Our other wish was for a note to be sent to Russia. This is important for us so that we can receive assurance that such "incidents" will not happen in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Bulgaria," he added.

The MP also commented on the visit of the Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, to Sofia. "The information that he will be in Bulgaria has not reached the general public. This is the manner of Rumen Radev's government, namely this curtain behind which absolutely all such negotiations are hidden. For what reason he was here, we still do not know," he stated.