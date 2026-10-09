Over 400 thousand people have been assisted with a one-time aid of 50 euros for high fuel prices

Over 400 thousand people have been assisted with a one-time assistance of 50 euros for high fuel prices, the Social Assistance Agency (ASA) announced on its official website.

A total of 439,996 citizens will be able to receive the amount of 50 euros, and the amount of the accrued funds is 21,998,300 euros, the Agency informed.

By decision of the Council of Ministers of September 24, 2026, the Program “Inflation Check to Compensate for the Costs of the Most Vulnerable Groups for Rising Prices of Fuel and Basic Food Products“ was approved, the ASA recalls. The aim of the program is to ensure basic security for vulnerable people with low incomes due to the rising prices of basic food products due to the increase in fuel prices, by providing a one-time financial assistance of 50 euros.

People and families with low incomes (below the poverty line), people supported by the social assistance system; children and young people without parental care up to the age of 21 who leave a residential social service; supported with targeted heating assistance during the current heating season are also entitled to compensation.

Families raising children with permanent disabilities; orphans who are supported with family benefits for children; children placed with relatives or in foster families; disabled war veterans and war victims receiving social support.

In the event that a supported person falls into more than one of the target groups, he will receive only one compensation of 50 euros, the Agency explained, quoted by BTA. The compensation will be paid in cash through a licensed postal operator or cashless to a personal payment account - in the manner stated by the persons in the submitted application-declaration for the granting of the respective type of assistance.

If for the people who have expressed a desire to be paid the targeted assistance for heating to a solid fuel trader, in the information system of the Agency there is information available about a bank account provided under another application-declaration, the compensation will be transferred to it. For those for whom information is missing, the compensation will be transferred for collection at the post office branch of “Bulgarian Posts“ EAD at their current address, the Agency explained.

On October 1, 2026, the Agency transferred the amounts of all eligible persons to the bank accounts and to “Bulgarian Posts“ EAD. The amounts will be available in post offices until October 26. People who, for objective reasons, were unable to receive them during this period will have the opportunity to do so from November 16 to 26 and from December 15 to 23, the Agency added.

The payment of the compensation will be carried out by the “Social Assistance“ directorates, and citizens do not need to submit applications or declarations, the Agency announced earlier.