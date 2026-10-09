Desislava Vlasakieva: The problem with illegal sites offering unauthorized medicinal products cannot be completely resolved

We are in a closed cycle in which we are having a hard time catching up with the dynamic development of digitalization. This was stated by the organizer of the "Health Without Risk" campaign Desislava Vlasakieva in the "NOVA Interview" regarding the identified over 30 electronic platforms through which medicinal products, including peptides, are illegally offered.

The Ministry of Health insists that the illegal trade in medicines and peptides, used mainly for weight loss and aesthetic procedures, be criminalized. According to Vlasakieva, the problem with illegal online platforms can hardly be completely resolved, but the introduction of criminal liability could limit such practices. "By criminalizing these actions, it will be possible to limit proactivity in committing such violations", she said.

The organizer of the "Health Without Risk" campaign pointed out that the Executive Agency for Medicines can impose administrative penalties in the form of monetary sanctions in case of established violations. However, the possibilities for control are limited. "The interesting thing in this case is that there is a law in force for veterinary preparations and medicines, which provides for similar measures, but there is no such regulation for medicines for human use. This conversation is yet to come," said Vlasakieva.

She explained that the Ministry of Health and the Executive Agency for Medicines have undertaken to work actively to find a solution to the problem. Vlasakieva specified that food supplements are under the control of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, while medicinal products are controlled by the Executive Agency for Medicines. According to her, food supplements are subject to a registration regime. "We have official information about the process of their registration, but we expect a categorical response from the Bulgarian Anti-Fraud Agency", she said.

Vlasakieva also announced that the structures of the Ministry of Interior have already been provided with lists of persons – Bulgarian citizens who advertise and promote the sale, distribution and use of such preparations on social networks.

According to her, a check is currently being carried out to establish their identities. "In the coming days, the persons will be summoned by the competent authorities, and it is expected that they will be imposed with financial sanctions", she added.