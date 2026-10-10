Residents of six settlements protest over dangerous road

Residents of Strelcha, Panagyurishte, Oborishte, Poibrene, Belitsa and Vakarel will protest for the third time over the dangerous state of the republican road that connects the Pazardzhik and Sofia districts. The protest will be held in Panagyurishte and will start at 4:00 p.m., the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

People demand that the road be made safe immediately. According to them, the road has not been repaired for years, there are no guardrails and road signs, and there are large holes in the road. They claim that the obstacles force drivers to enter oncoming traffic.

According to information published by the Bulgarian National Radio, six deaths have occurred on the road. The organizers also point out that tire blowouts are a daily occurrence due to the condition of the pavement.

A blockade is planned at Vakarel

“Today at 4 p.m. we will protest. If we are not heard in Panagyurishte, the next step will be to go to the Vakarel bridge, over the highway, and we will close in the form of civil disobedience“, said the chairman of the initiative civic committee Pavel Hriskov.

According to him, the protesters want the road to be repaired and made safe by the end of the year, before the start of the winter period. Hriskov pointed out that the major repairs should begin in early 2027, once the necessary funding is secured.

“We want the road to be repaired and made safe immediately - by the end of the year, at the beginning of the winter period, all this should be completed, and the big money should be found and the major repairs of the road should take place in early 2027“, he said.

Sources: bnrnews.bg