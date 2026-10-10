The deadline for applications for a mobile ballot box expires

Today, the deadline expires, in which voters with permanent disabilities, who cannot exercise their right to vote in the polling station, can apply to vote with a mobile ballot box. Applications are submitted to the mayor of the municipality, region, city hall or deputy mayor.

Documents can be submitted in writing using a form, through an authorized person, sent by mail or submitted electronically via the website of the respective municipality. The application is submitted to a permanent address, and if a request is made to vote at a current address – and at the current address.

At least 10 applications are required

The Central Election Commission states that a mobile section is formed on the territory of the settlement if applications are submitted by at least 10 voters with permanent disabilities who cannot vote in a polling station by October 10.

„Voting sections with a mobile ballot box are formed on the territory of each settlement if applications are submitted by at least 10 voters with permanent disabilities by October 10, 2026“, the CEC decision states.

A mobile section election commission can serve one or more settlements within the relevant municipality. The electoral rolls are compiled by the municipal administration when the minimum number of applications is met.

Additional deadline until October 19

Voters whose disability occurred or was detected after October 10 may apply to vote with a mobile ballot box until October 19 inclusive. This is possible only if a mobile section election commission has already been appointed on the territory of the relevant settlement.

The rules were set by the CEC with a decision of October 2. The presidential elections will be held on October 25, and if a run-off is necessary, it is scheduled for November 1.

Sources: bta.bg