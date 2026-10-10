The Sofia Autumn Cleanup has begun with actions in parks, streets and public spaces. The Sofia Municipality has identified 15 locations in the city that citizens can join via an interactive map. The campaign continues on October 11 and 17.

One of the main points is the “Panorama“ lake in South Park. There, volunteers are involved in cleaning the banks and approaches, but will not enter the water. They collect waste and remove self-settled shrub vegetation, while teams from the municipal enterprise “Parks and City Gardens“ are working in the reservoirs with equipment.

“Volunteers can help with the removal of the self-settled shrub vegetation around the lakes and with the collection of waste“, said Deputy Mayor for Ecology Nikolay Nedelkov.

The South Park includes four lakes - – “Panorama“, “Skritoto“, “Duck Tale“ (“Osnorkata“) and “Nameless 6“. Banners with the inscription “Ideas for the City“ have been placed on site, and the participants are distributed to designated areas with coordinators from the municipal enterprise.

The volunteers are provided with oars, scissors, gloves and other necessary materials. The Sofia Municipality has also prepared over 150 sets of tools for the campaign by the lakes, which is taking place from 10:00 to 14:00.

The initiative is related to a civic project from the program “Ideas for the City“. According to Nikolay Nedelkov, during the summer season, municipal teams cleaned three dry lakes, which then returned to life.

“Now we are continuing with four more, expanding the initiative“, said the deputy mayor. He specified that people who have not previously submitted an application can also join, by choosing a convenient location in their region or neighborhood.

The Sofia Municipality calls on citizens, institutions, organizations and businesses to participate in the cleaning of shared urban spaces. In addition to South Park, volunteer actions are also held in other places in Sofia.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg