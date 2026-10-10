Lukoil's refineries in Bulgaria, Romania and the Netherlands are included in plans to acquire the Russian oil company's international assets from a consortium headed by American billionaire Todd Bowley. The potential deal has the support of US President Donald Trump and his administration, the New York Post reports, citing a US government source.

Lukoil's international assets are valued at about $20 billion, and according to the publication, the deal could bring billions of dollars to Washington.

The Burgas refinery is part of the acquisition plans

According to the "New York Post", the consortium led by Bowley includes the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The plans envisage that after the acquisition of the refineries in Bulgaria, Romania and the Netherlands, the consortium will have a total production capacity of over 350,000 barrels per day.

Back in September, "Financial Times" reported that Bowley had received support from the US government and influential representatives of Gulf states with ties to the Trump family for his participation in the bidding.

The American financier, who sold his stake in the English football club "Chelsea", has been working on the potential acquisition for months, sources familiar with the negotiations said.

Sanctions against Russia accelerated the sale

"Lukoil"'s international assets were put up for sale after the Russian oil company was hit with sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

The US authorities have extended until October 22 the term of the license that allows negotiations and the conclusion of conditional agreements for the sale of "Lukoil International" (Lukoil International).

It is this company that owns the refinery in Bulgaria, which places the Burgas oil refining complex among the assets subject to the potential deal.

At the moment, these are acquisition plans, not a definitive sale.

Trump also announced an agreement with Putin for diesel supplies

The information about the deal comes against the backdrop of a new development in energy relations between Washington and Moscow.

US President Donald Trump announced on his social platform Truth Social that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed for Russia to supply diesel fuel to the US and global markets.

According to Trump, the agreement was reached during a "extremely successful" a telephone conversation between the two leaders, and the goal is to contribute to lowering fuel prices.

Thus, Washington simultaneously supports the potential acquisition of the international assets of the sanctioned Russian concern and negotiates new supplies of Russian diesel in an attempt to control price pressure on energy markets, writes BTA.

Source: www.dnes.bg