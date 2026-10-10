The secret meeting between Radev and Budanov caused tension and questions about the attacks on ships in the Black Sea

The secret meeting between the head of the Ukrainian Cabinet Kyrylo Budanov and Prime Minister Rumen Radev became an occasion for political clashes. One of the likely reasons for the visit to our country is the attacks on the two ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, experts commented on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

Secret meetings raise questions about the information of the institutions

Former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Anchev stated that the holding of secret meetings, such as the one that took place between Budanov and Radev, creates prerequisites for distrust. He also commented on the possibility that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not notified.

"It is absurd that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not know. It can keep it secret for protocol reasons, but if it does not know... If the Foreign Ministry does not know that the second most powerful and important person in a warring country is coming here, if the services and the Ministry of Defense do not know - let's shut down the country. I say this with pain", said Anchev.

He added that it is possible that the meeting took place because of the attacks on the two ships in the Black Sea.

The attacks on the ships in the Black Sea

In the program "Denyat ON AIR", analysts indicated that the strike was not accidental.

"Here we have a combined attack, including an underwater and air strike. "It's like there's no space between the economic zones in the Black Sea. Absolutely everything is distributed there. The attacks will continue because this is a tactic of Russia, which has categorically shifted the focus of the war from strikes on military infrastructure to constant, round-the-clock strikes on Kiev," commented international analyst Dimitar Gardev.

The strikes do not directly affect Bulgaria

According to experts in the field of geopolitics, what happened is not directly related to Bulgaria.

"The strike on these ships in the economic zone is entirely within the framework of the war between Russia and Ukraine. "It does not directly affect Bulgaria because it is not in the territorial waters of our country. Neither of these two ships is Bulgarian, has a Bulgarian crew and does not transport goods for Bulgarian companies, nor does it sail under the Bulgarian flag," emphasized Plamen Dimitrov from the Bulgarian Geopolitical Society.

Source: www.bgonair.bg