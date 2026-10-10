Bulgaria presented Jakarta with 20 oil-bearing roses on the occasion of 70 years of diplomatic relations

Twenty Bulgarian oil-bearing roses Rosa damascena were presented today in Jakarta on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Indonesia.

This was announced by the Embassy of Bulgaria in Jakarta.

The initiative is of H.E. Tanya Dimitrova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Republic of Indonesia, and is part of the program of the Bulgarian Embassy in Jakarta to mark seven decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The roses were donated to the Government of the Province of DKI Jakarta (Pemerintah Provinsi DKI Jakarta) as a symbolic gift from Bulgaria to the Indonesian capital. With their planting, the diplomatic gesture acquires a lasting dimension and leaves a visible sign of the relations built between Bulgaria and Indonesia over the course of 70 years.

The choice of Rosa damascena carries a clear Bulgarian message. The oil-bearing rose is among the most recognizable symbols of the country and is the basis of the centuries-old tradition in the production of Bulgarian rose oil. Extracted from the flowers of the rose, it is known worldwide for its characteristic aromatic qualities and the well-established name of the “liquid gold“ of Bulgaria.

Thus, in the heart of Jakarta, Bulgaria leaves a piece of its natural and cultural heritage - a symbolic connection between the Bulgarian Rose Valley and one of the largest capitals in Southeast Asia.

“The rose is one of the most recognizable symbols of Bulgaria. With today's gesture, we want to share a part of Bulgarian tradition and culture with our Indonesian friends. We plant these roses as a symbol of the friendship between Bulgaria and Indonesia - a friendship that has its roots in the last 70 years and that looks to the future“, said H.E. Tanya Dimitrova.

In the jubilee year 2026, the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Jakarta organized and supported a series of initiatives in the political, economic, cultural, academic and social spheres. They place the 70th anniversary not only in the context of the accumulated diplomatic heritage, but also of the opportunities for developing bilateral cooperation in new areas.

The planting of the 20 Bulgarian roses is part of this consistent diplomatic dialogue. They remain in Jakarta as a living gift from Bulgaria and as a sign of relations that connect two geographically distant countries through mutual respect, cultural exchange and partnership with a perspective for the future.