Daniel Parushev, PB: We must be sure who carried out the attack in the Black Sea

Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov shared that to date there is no clarity about who carried out the attack on the ships in the Black Sea. This was said on the air of “Good Morning, Europe“ MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ Daniel Parushev.

The entire rear part of the ship was burned and no evidence was found, this was also seen in the footage. When we talk about international politics and national security, we should not do it based on mere assumptions, but we must be sure of what we say. According to information from British services, since the war began in 2022, 240 ships have been attacked by drones in the Black Sea. 130 of them were attacked by Ukrainian drones, 90 by Russian ones.

According to Daniel Parushev, it is important to conduct a thorough analysis of what happened, and among the options is to provide equipment that can reach a depth of 2,000 meters.

He pointed out that there are about 3,000 ships in the Black Sea every day, and in 2026, 77% of the attacks on vessels by drones since the beginning of the war in Ukraine were carried out.

„Currently, the intensity of the war is extremely high. The CSNS also commented on the possibility of negotiations, including with NATO member states – Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey“, the MP noted.

He commented that the ruling majority has no problem calling Russia an “aggressor“, as long as there is evidence for it.

Source: euronews.bg