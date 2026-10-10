Mihaela Dotsova: In Montana region, traditions that have preserved us through the centuries can be preserved

The "Thread of Generations" festival is yet another proof that in Montana region, traditions that have preserved us through the centuries can be preserved. This was stated by the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova at the opening of the first edition of the event, which unites the regional folk cuisine festival "Grandma's Heart" and the Book Alley of the Union of Young Writers.

It is always a joy for me to be in my native land, when I am here, I am at home, the Speaker of the Parliament noted. Mihaela Dotsova expressed gratitude to the regional governor of Montana Ivan Kamenov and the mayor of the city Zlatko Zhivkov for presenting the Northwest as a lovely piece of land that always calls to the birthplace and for preserving the traditions that have preserved us over the centuries in Montana district.

The creation of this festival is a unique event because it weaves together two other established traditions - the festival "Grandma's Soul" and the Alley of the Book of Young Writers, emphasized the Speaker of the National Assembly. You show that these two events can be combined in a unique way, added Mihaela Dotsova. What has been passed down from generation to generation as a folk song, told from mouth to mouth as a folk tale and passed down from mother to daughter as a family tradition is intertwined here with the young spirit and energy of the poets, writers and artists who create the new, she added.

I am convinced that the next Radichkov is here among us and I imagine how in 20-30 years he will take a pen and write how a little cloud, enjoying the colorful carpet of the autumn Balkans, stands above the square in Montana and observes, thinks and turns into a small spindle that creates the thread of generations, noted the Speaker of the National Assembly. Mihaela Dotsova wished the festival success and expressed confidence that it will become an annual event.

The opening of the festival was attended by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ivan Angelov and members of parliament from Montana, Vidin and Vratsa, the Metropolitan of Vidin, Pachomius, the Deputy Minister of Culture, Zornitsa Grekova, the Regional Governor of Montana, Ivan Kamenov, the Mayor of the city, Zlatko Zhivkov, representatives of local authorities from the region, many residents and guests of Montana.