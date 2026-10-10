"Lukoil": There is no risk of diesel shortage in Bulgaria

Bulgaria has no reason to fear a diesel fuel shortage, states “LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas“. Deliveries of oil and petroleum products are being carried out according to plan, with no denied or delayed supply of raw materials.

The position comes against the backdrop of the decision of the National Assembly to lift the ban on the export of diesel and aviation fuel. The restriction was introduced on October 31, 2025, with the argument of protecting the domestic market and energy security.

The refinery has 50,000 tons of diesel in surplus

As of September 3, the refinery site had about 50,000 tons of diesel fuel, determined to be surplus to the needs of the Bulgarian market. The value of the quantity is estimated at about $73.2 million.

Deputy Minister of Economy Mihaela Karadimova indicated that the refinery's production capacity exceeds domestic consumption. According to her, the company is operating at about 90% of its capacity and first provides the necessary quantities for Bulgarian citizens and businesses.

“The production capacity of the Burgas refinery exceeds the consumption of the domestic market“, said Karadimova during the parliamentary debates.

Exports will not start immediately

The special commercial manager of “Lukoil“ Evgeni Simeonov told BTA that the lifting of the ban will not threaten the domestic market. He explained that exports will be carried out through regular tender and competition procedures, and buyers will be checked in advance.

“Diesel exports will not threaten the domestic market“, said Simeonov.

Potential destinations are the Mediterranean and Western Europe, but the specific markets will depend on the offers received. Preparation for shipment by ship or rail tankers requires between a month and a month and a half, which is why actual deliveries will not automatically begin immediately after the decision is announced.

Oil deliveries are planned

According to data presented by management, processing at the refinery has increased from about 450,000 tons at the beginning of the year to 527,000 tons in June and 560,000 tons in July.

Oil deliveries are agreed until November 10, 2026. Against this background, “LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas“ maintains the position that the available quantities and planned deliveries ensure the supply of diesel to the Bulgarian market.

Sources: bta.bg, 24chasa.bg, cross.bg