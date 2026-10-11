Sliven Municipality lit up in green in honor of donors

The building of the Sliven Municipality was lit up in green in honor of donors and their families. In this way, the local administration joined the Council of Europe initiative on the occasion of the European Day of Organ, Tissue and Cell Donation, writes BNT.

This year's campaign goes under the motto “Sharing Life“. The message is aimed at expressing gratitude to people whose decision to donate provides an opportunity for transplantation, as well as to their loved ones.

The initiative also includes medical teams that perform transplants and save lives. The lighting up in green sends a message of solidarity and empathy to donors, their families and people awaiting transplantation.